Worldline Extends Partnership With BNP Paribas Fortis To Deliver Best-In-Class And Customer-Centric Issuing Solutions

Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payment services, is extending its partnership with BNP Paribas Fortis, the Belgian subsidiary of the French multinational bank and financial services provider, BNP Paribas. The extension is starting from now on, for five years at least, and focuses on the delivery of best-in-class and customer-centric issuing solutions.

Worldline delivers a wide range of issuing services to BNP Paribas Fortis, covering amongst others local and international debit and credit payment brands; different payment types as POS, e-commerce, mobile; and customer services such as dispute management, fraud management and card blocking.

The relationship between Worldline and BNP Paribas Fortis is built on a foundation of trust and a deep understanding of BNP Paribas Fortis’s infrastructure, client platforms and innovative goals. Through the partnership, Worldline will continue to support BNP Paribas Fortis’s strategic initiatives and the completion of compliance projects to secure both qualitative and quantitative results.

Alessandro Baroni, Head of Worldline Financial Services, said: “We are proud that BNP Paribas Fortis agreed to extend our partnership, as it is a clear token of trust. By committing to further enhancement of our service offerings and solidifying our presence at the forefront of innovation in the payments market, Worldline will be able to further support BNP Paribas Fortis through the delivery of high-quality, client-centric services. The extension of this partnership cements Worldline's position as a key partner of banks, not only in Belgium, but across Europe and beyond.”





Worldline is committed to long-term partnerships based on innovation, joint strategy developing co-created solutions. This announcement marks a significant milestone, highlighting Worldline’s position as a trusted partner for financial services, and greatly increases its impact and position in the Belgian market.