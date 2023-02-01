Worldline Extends Long-Term Partnership With Leading Cruise Brand, MSC Cruises To Support Its Payment Needs Across Europe

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in the payments industry, has extended its long-standing relationship with MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise brand in the world. Working together, Worldline and MSC Cruises will provide a personalised and homogeneous experience to their demanding cruise guests across Europe. Worldline is committed to supporting MSC Cruises in its expansion plans, facilitating their entry in new markets thanks to a plug and play solution meeting highest security standards, and a smooth onboarding process for optimum efficiency.

Demonstrating the depth of its payment expertise within the sector, Worldline is expanding its 11-year commercial relationship with one of the most significant players in the cruise industry, which is enjoying significant expansion in the post-covid tourism pick-up.

Worldline is supporting the growth ambitions of MSC’s operations through a solution that addresses the particular demands of the cruise industry, including a smooth omnichannel payment experience, the acceptance of a broad spectrum of both local and international payment means including quick availability of emerging new payment solutions, and streamlined online as well as card-present processing capabilities. Worldline’s solution for MSC covers the entire value chain, ranging from a complete e-commerce acquiring solution across Europe to on-board payment terminals to accept passenger payments during sailing. The customisation encompasses MSC Cruises’ specific requirements including refunds and incremental authorisations, thus contributing to the superior traveler experience that MSC is aiming for.

The acquiring solution provided is integrated with MSC Cruises’ own Shipboard Property Management System (SPMS) which simplifies internal payment processes and increases staff efficiency. MSC Cruises also benefits from a state-of-the-art financial reporting tool that makes ease of complex tasks like financial analysis, reconciliation, and fraud detection.

Chris Lanckbeen, Global Sales Director Travel and Hospitality at Worldline, commented: “We are delighted to be able to grow and extend our highly valued, long-term commercial relationship with MSC Cruises. As a leader in their segment, MSC required a sophisticated set of features to support their customer promise, which Worldline, as the main payment partner for their European e-commerce business, is happy to support.”

Stefano Celada, Head of Group Treasury of MSC Cruises added: “Worldline has been able to fulfil our need to develop the most up to date and stable acquiring solution for our growing European operations, providing us with the highest quality standards, flexible payment options and increased back-office efficiency. These benefits will help us to deliver our own customers with the best possible travel and payment experience.”



Thanks to its strong foothold in the hospitality and travel industry and its specific expertise in cruise operator solutions Worldline is perfectly placed to support the sector’s growth and enable MSC to offer significant competitive advantage to all their clients within it.

Going forward, Worldline offers cruise operators like MSC the chance to further enhance their passenger experience by adding innovative value-added services like augmented reality, live shopping, among others to offer a best-in-class user experience.