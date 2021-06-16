Worldline Demonstrates Its Long-Term Commitment To CSR With The Launch Of TRUST 2025, Its New Transformation Programme

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], European market leader and number four worldwide in payment and transactional services, is unveiling TRUST 2025, its new five-year CSR roadmap, building on the success of TRUST 2020, its previous programme.
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a key driver of transformation and a catalyst for sustainable change, lies at the heart of the Group’s strategy.
A commitment to excellence in CSR reaffirmed via its TRUST 2025 programme
Since 2015, Worldline has been actively pursuing a bold CSR policy, and this approach was bolstered by the adoption in 2020 of its Company Purpose[1]. Today Worldline is announcing the main axes of its TRUST 2025 programme, the start of a whole new chapter in its CSR strategy. Its CSR approach, fully integrated into the Group’s overall strategy, is built around five major challenges — established through a materiality analysis—in the following areas: business, employees, ethics, value chain & environment. Within this framework, 19 specific and measurable objectives to be achieved by 2025 have been defined and their progress will be monitored through associated key performance indicators for each of them. These indicators and performance monitoring reports also meet the most stringent standards laid down in the principal non-financial reporting guidelines.
The new five-year plan represents a practical implementation of Worldline’s Company Purpose. Building on the progress achieved by the TRUST 2020 transformation programme, it factors in and plans ahead for the latest market trends, risks and opportunities, as well as regulatory changes over the next few years. It is underpinned by the 9 following main ambitions:
- Guarantee delivery excellence and utmost quality of services
- Enhance customer experience through positive impact solutions
- Foster people development, well-being and engagement
- Promote fairness, diversity and inclusion for more equality & performance
- Rise up Sustainable procurement practices within our value chain
- Endorse ethics and confidence in all our activities
- Contribute to carbon neutrality
- Offer eco-designed payment terminals aligned with circular economy
- Help our local communities
[1] “We design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. We make them environmentally friendly, widely accessible and support social transformation.”
Main monitoring indicators out to 2025
An ambitious roadmap, building on the success of the TRUST 2020 programme
In 2015, Worldline decided to launch its TRUST 2020 programme[1] with the aim of putting its CSR approach into practice even more extensively, while providing greater transparency and rigor reflecting the Group’s major long-term ambition of embracing sustainable development. TRUST 2020 genuinely took the organization’s transformation to the next level, focusing attention on 13 objectives for 2020, of which 11 were fully achieved or exceeded, and one partially achieved.
The success of the TRUST 2020 programme has also been recognized by the top non-financial rating agencies.
“Following on from the success of TRUST 2020, we intend to scale up our commitment to excellence in CSR so we can meet the ambitious targets in our TRUST 2025 programme”, commented Gilles Grapinet, Chairman and CEO of Worldline.“It calls for us to hold ourselves to the highest standards and deliver a far-reaching transformation over the next five years. It aims to introduce best practice so we can live up to our desire to lead the way forward and roll back the frontiers in CSR. We want to make Worldline a business that confidently takes a very long-term approach to its development. That is perfectly aligned with the intrinsic nature of our industry and with our unwavering goal of enabling all our stakeholders to share in the substantial value created by our Group.”
“TRUST 2025 will lay the foundations for further advances over the next five years across our entire organization, as we pursue a coherent and exciting project and, more broadly, work together with our ecosystem of partners to achieve multiple objectives”, added Sébastien Mandron, Worldline’s Corporate Social Responsibility Director.“While integrating Ingenico, Worldline is aiming even higher with its CSR roadmap and has set more ambitious goals for the Group’s future. We aim to maintain the same degree of rigor and demands as over the past five years and continue to apply the highest standards in the market.”
The integrated report reflects the Group's integrated vision for sustainable performance
In line with its two main corporate objectives—fostering sustainable economic growth and reinforcing trust and security within societies—Worldline has recently published its 2020 Integrated Report. The goal is to offer stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the Group’s financial and non-financial performance and commitments in 2020.
This is the third integrated report published by Worldline. It covers the 2020 financial year and is based on data contained in the 2020 Universal Registration Document. Worldline has undertaken to adopt an integrated approach to reporting inspired by the IIRC’s (International Integrated Reporting Council) reference framework.
The integrated report is available from the dedicated website: reports.worldline.com/en
[1] Find out more about TRUST 2020 in Worldline’s latest integrated report