Worldline Announces The Successful Migration Of Consorsbank’s Visa Card Portfolio To Its Best-In-Class Issuing Processing Solution

Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payment services, has successfully completed the migration of Consorsbank’s Visa Card Portfolio from the existing legacy mainframe solution to its cutting-edge customer-centric issuing processing solution. As a testament to the success of the migration and hosting of Consorsbank’s Visa Card Portfolio, the issuing contract between Consorsbank and Worldline - building on a relationship already since 2007 - with several contract extensions, will continue to exist in the following years.

This migration marks a significant milestone for Consorsbank, a German brand of BNP Paribas, as it positions the bank to reap a wide range of benefits from the advanced issuing services now at its disposal. These services enable a seamless digital value chain within card-based transactions, linking them across various digital banking services.

Furthermore, the migration to Worldline's issuing processing solution, which has been operational since 2020, offers Consorsbank access to expanded European economies of scale. The solution ensures compliance with future market requirements and regulations and provides added value through localising a global platform. This localisation provides comprehensive support, resulting in an optimised digital customer experience.

Rainer Hohenberger, Head of B2C of Consorsbank, said: "We are delighted to share the news about the successful migration of our Visa Card Portfolio. This move, and the extension of our relationship with Worldline, solidifies their pivotal role as a key strategic partner, and demonstrates our confidence in their capabilities and commitment to providing continued support and innovative solutions."

Tarlan Mammadov, project manager of Consorsbank, added: “The project teams worked together as equals, committed to a common goal. The professional collaboration and the strong team led to the efficient implementation of the project and significantly influenced its success.”