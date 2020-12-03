Worldline And P3 Financial Group To Empower Payment Ecosystems Of The Future In Nordics And The EU

Worldline (Euronext: WLN), the European market leader in payment and transaction services and #4 player worldwide, today announced a partnership with P3 Financial Group, a Fintech from Helsinki, Finland and the winner of Worldline’s E- Payments Challenge Special Prize in 2019. The two companies come together to make P3’s PSAAS (Payment System as A Service) operational in 13 European countries and offering real time commerce and payment service across the market.
P3 has developed a payments technology which enables payment acceptance, processing, identity and digital commerce effortlessly connecting consumers, merchants and financial institutions. P3’s end-to-end platform features a suite of tools and services that enable customers to quickly set up state-of-the-art payment systems. In combination with Worldline’s comprehensive payment solutions, users of the PSaaS can create digital payment ecosystems for intelligent commerce, digital banking, finance, and insurance serving consumers, merchants, and enterprises.
By joining forces in the digital space, Worldline and P3 Financial Group will be able to accelerate their growth in markets with enormous potential across Europe, such as Belgium, UK, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Austria, Cyprus, Hungary, Switzerland, Finland, and Sweden.
P3’s PSaaS and products suite, powered by Worldline’s payments solutions and technology edge are designed to boost efficiency and support the evolution of a new generation of digital customers in the Nordics and Europe.
Worldline is committed to foster collaboration with Fintechs to co-create and deliver innovative digital payment solutions and services to the market. The partnership with P3 Financial Group is a testimony of that and further reflects the company’s view that Fintechs can and should play a key role in the ongoing digitisation process, as well as other challenges of the payments industry.
P3 Financial Group was the winner of Special Prize at Worldline’s e-Payment Challenge in 2019 for their truly digital “In-Store Instant cards Issuing In-App” – a challenge introduced by a French bank and Worldline’s customer. P3 Financial Group was also awarded as the most revolutionary fintech in Finland at the ‘Future Fintech Forum’ - November 2019
Vincent Roland, Head of Global Business Line Merchant Services at Worldline said:
"At Worldline, we believe in giving Fintechs a chance to develop their potential and deliver innovation to the market through creativity, passion and professionalism. We are extremely proud to have signed a partner contract with P3 Financial Group. We are committed to continue supporting organisations that are helping societies go through difficult times with their amazing work.”
Hasan Malik, CEO at P3 Financial Group, added:
“This is a very proud moment for P3 Financial Group. The partnership with Worldline gives us immense depth and reach across EU markets and connects the P3 platform services with one of the most advanced and robust financial services and payment processing infrastructure globally. The
P3 partnership with Worldline centres on innovation and end user experience, both of which are close to our heart.”