World Federation Of Exchanges To Convene The Global Meeting Of Exchange & Clearing Leaders In Bermuda In 2023 - The Bermuda Stock Exchange To Host The World Federation Of Exchanges 62nd General Assembly & Annual Meeting September 19-21 In Hamilton, Bermuda

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is pleased to announce The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) will host the industry’s General Assembly & Annual Meeting in 2023.

The meeting, now in its 62nd year, gathers the leaders of exchanges and central counterparties around the world to think, engage, listen and speak to stakeholders. It is by invitation-only and the largest and most important gathering of market infrastructure leaders.

BSX, which became a WFE member in 1999, has been a WFE Board member since 2016.

Gregory Wojciechowski, Chief Executive Officer of BSX said: “BSX is honoured to have been chosen to host the 2023 General Assembly of the World Federation of Exchanges in Bermuda. The WFE General Assembly and Annual Meeting is an important meeting for our industry and will be an excellent opportunity to showcase Bermuda’s strength in financial services. The BSX team and Bermuda look forward to welcoming the WFE delegation in September 2023.”

Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer of the WFE said: “This is the first time in WFE history that our global membership delegation from over 90 countries and nationalities will have the opportunity to attend a WFE meeting in Bermuda. The exchange is at the centre of Bermuda’scapital market and is the global leader in the listing of insurance linked securities.’’