Working Hours During The Holy Month Of Ramadan At Qatar Stock Exchange

Qatar Stock Excgange (QSE) announces On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announces that the official working hours of the Stock Exchange during .Ramadan will be from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM



The trading period will remain unchanged from 09:30 AM to 13:15, preceded by the pre-opening period from 09:00 to 09:30.



The QSE management takes this opportunity to express to you the best wishes of a blessed Ramadan.