Wisdomtree Europe Joins SIX As A New Crypto Currency ETP Issuer

Today, the Swiss Stock Exchange SIX welcomes WisdomTree as a new issuer to its trading segment of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). WisdomTree lists a physically-backed Bitcoin ETP at SIX. This increases the number of ETP issuers at SIX to 4 and the number of tradable ETPs to 19, of which more than 50% have a crypto currency as underlying.
SIX further strengthens its position as the leading regulated marketplace for products with crypto currencies as underlyings. All ETPs and Structured Products with a crypto currency underlying combined, the number of available products amounts to 76. Since the start of the year, CHF 502 million have been traded in these products, an increase of 14% compared to the whole previous year.
WisdomTree specializes in sponsoring and issuing UCITS Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) as well as Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). In 2006, WisdomTree listed its first ETFs and currently offers products across commodities, equities, foreign exchange, fixed income and alternatives. WisdomTree became an ETF issuer at SIX in March 2015 and currently has 49 smart beta ETFs listed at SIX of which the majority are equity ETFs. For more information, please visit https://www.wisdomtree.eu/
Danielle Reischuk, Senior ETFs & ETPs Sales Manager, SIX: “We congratulate WisdomTree on the launch of their new product and are proud that they have chosen SIX as their listing platform for their Bitcoin ETP. This underlines our attractiveness as a listing location and regulated trading venue, especially for products on crypto currencies”.
|Product name
|
Trading currency
|ISIN
|Custodian
|Market maker
|
WisdomTree Bitcoin
|USD
|
GB00BJYDH287
|Swissquote
|Flow Traders
An ETP is a collateralized, non-interest-paying bearer debt security issued as a security and traded as well as redeemed in the same structure on a continuous basis. Collateral is deposited with a third party and amounts to at least 100% of the outstanding amount. ETPs relate to an underlying instrument that is admitted by the Regulatory Board of SIX Exchange Regulation, i.e. that has a price that is set regularly and that is publicly accessible. Unlike ETFs, an ETP is no collective investment scheme in the sense of the Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes (CISA) and with that is not supervised by FINMA. This product is not CCP eligible. Further information on the ETP trading segment at SIX is published online:
https://www.six-group.com/exchanges/exchange_traded_products/overview_en.html
https://www.six-group.com/exchanges/exchange_traded_products/publications_en.html