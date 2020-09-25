Winner Of CISI Paraplanner Of The Year Award 2020 Announced

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce and congratulate the winner of the Paraplanner Of The Year Award 2020.
The winner is Pippa Oldfield (above), Assistant Manager, at Mazars UK. Sponsored by Just, who were also leading sponsors of the CISI Paraplanner Conference, the Award and £750 was presented to Pippa by Joanne George, Strategic Account Director at Just.
The judges’ commented: “This year’s winner was able to articulate technical knowledge clearly, in a client-friendly format, and their desire to keep learning as a paraplanner whilst sharing skills and knowledge with others was particularly impressive.”
Highly Commended runner up, receiving £250, was Joe Lund, Paraplanner at Investec Wealth and Investment UK. The judges commented: “A very impressive finalist – and someone who is a rising star for the future.”
Jacqueline Lockie CPFTM Chartered FCSI, CISI Head of Financial Planning said: “It was a pleasure to award these accolades to Pippa and Joe. They both richly deserve to be celebrated as they are fantastic examples to their peers of the professionalism which is in the talent pipeline. Their firms must also be congratulated for their support in nurturing these exciting, rising stars of tomorrow.”