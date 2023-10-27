Wilshire Indexes & Hang Seng Indexes Company Collaborate To Provide Comprehensive Offerings For Greater China-Based Institutional Investors - Collaboration Aims To Formulate Enriched Index Suite To Better Serve Greater-China Investment Community

Wilshire Indexes, a leading global benchmark platform, and Hang Seng Indexes Company (‘HSIL’), today announced that they will collaborate to provide Greater China-based investment community with enriched product offerings to capture emerging opportunities across global markets.

Navigating a dynamic economy fueled by expanding capital markets and innovations in technology, Greater China-based institutional investors increasingly gravitate towards more diversified index solutions that enable them to gain exposure to emerging global investment opportunities, requiring a greater need for index and portfolio customization with technology-enabled services.

Following their product collaboration on the Hang Seng Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index in 2022, the partnership with Wilshire Indexes will enhance HSIL’s capabilities in the following ways:

Product extension to provide comprehensive offerings : Based on HSIL’s deep knowledge of the investment appetite of institutional investors in mainland China and Hong Kong, HSIL will work with Wilshire Indexes to expand the scope of available products to cover regional as well as global markets and create enriched product offerings to allow Greater China-based investors to seize emerging opportunities worldwide.

: Based on HSIL’s deep knowledge of the investment appetite of institutional investors in mainland China and Hong Kong, HSIL will work with Wilshire Indexes to expand the scope of available products to cover regional as well as global markets and create enriched product offerings to allow Greater China-based investors to seize emerging opportunities worldwide. Enhanced data & analytics capability: The collaboration will leverage Wilshire Indexes’ robust data capability across markets and asset classes and its advanced technological know-how to develop IT and customization solutions enabling HSIL to broaden its data coverage and strengthen its data and technology capability and facilitate comprehensive digital solutions in other regions. The adoption of Wilshire Indexes’ advanced data & analytics tool will also enable asset managers and institutional investors to quickly analyze their portfolio performance and investment opportunities across global markets.

Mark Makepeace, Chief Executive Officer at Wilshire Indexes, said: “Investors are increasingly facing disruptive challenges due to the changing dynamics of global markets and investing. However, with the right combination of modern portfolio solutions, global index expertise, and deep local investment insights they can begin to identify new opportunities and drive differentiation. We are excited to partner with Hang Seng Indexes Company to help asset managers and institutional investors across the region access and deploy a range of custom index capabilities to better analyze and capture emerging investment opportunities.”

Anita Mo, Chief Executive Officer at Hang Seng Indexes Company, said: “As a company deeply rooted in Hong Kong, Hang Seng Indexes Company has been dedicated to serving sophisticated investment needs and risk appetite of institutional investors in Greater China region. We are delighted to team up with Wilshire Indexes to advance our capabilities and provide investors with comprehensive index solutions. This collaboration also reflects our commitment to becoming the trusted index partner with a wide array of index solutions for overseas investors to harness investment opportunity in China.”