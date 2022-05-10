Wiener Börse's Strong 2021 Results Confirm: The Stock Exchange Can Act As A Driver For The Future Transformation

Earnings 2021: Revenues EUR 79.3 million (+6.7%), profit before tax EUR 47.58 million (+ 15.3%)

Broad strategic positioning results in sustainable corporate growth

Vienna ESG Segment: New set of rules for ESG bonds will enter into force

Challenges such as climate change, aging society and geopolitical realignment require funding of new ideas and innovations

Wiener Börse AG looks at the financial year 2021 and provides insights into current initiatives at today's annual press briefing. In the 250th anniversary year of the Austrian national stock exchange, the strategically broad positioning of the exchange group supported growth in the dynamic market environment of 2021. Profit before tax (EBT) increased by 15.3% to EUR 47.58 million. Trading and listings continue to generate the largest share of earnings, but the central securities depository in Prague, market data and indices as well as IT services also contributed to healthy profit growth in 2021. Once again, the effects of the cyclical composition of the Austrian Traded Index became apparent. In the course of the year, the ATX showed a remarkable performance of + 38.87% (incl. dividends + 43.59%).

"A look at the past year, but also at current developments, shows that the capital market is always in motion. As an infrastructure company, it is our task to ensure stable trading in every market situation. I am proud of our employees, who act in a customer and service-oriented manner regardless of the market phase. The growth confirms the company's solid position and makes us visible in the European exchange landscape. The strategic initiatives are bearing fruit," says Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG.

"Austrian' investment appetite in stocks and investment funds is growing, especially among young people. This development should be supported politically in order to preserve the prosperity and help people invest for their retirement. The Austrian stock market offers interesting investment opportunities with high-dividend stocks. The Vienna Stock Exchange, together with OeKB, provides a solid central infrastructure. The right course has been set for the future", affirms Angelika Sommer-Hemetsberger, Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Wiener Börse AG & Member of the Executive Board of Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OeKB).

Results & Review 2021: Stable company growth

As a result of sustained high trading activities, Wiener Börse AG's consolidated revenues increased by 6.7% to EUR 79.3 million in 2021 (2020: EUR 74.3 million). The trading volume on the Vienna market amounted to EUR 73 billion in 2021 (2020: EUR 69 billion, +7%) and to EUR 12 billion in Prague (2020: EUR 10 billion, +19%). The profit before tax achieved in 2021 amounts to EUR 47.58 million. This is an increase of 15.3% compared to the previous year (EUR 41.29 million). Wiener Börse AG’s equity amounted to EUR 157.28 million as of 31 December 2021, and net profit for 2021 was EUR 36.5 million. As of the end of December 2021, the Exchange Group employed 165 people (full-time equivalents).

Using the Capital Market as Leverage – Vienna ESG Segment

With the Vienna ESG Segment, the Vienna Stock Exchange adds a new highly transparent platform for issuers of ESG bonds to its existing initiatives. Next week, a new set of rules for sustainable bonds based on internationally established standards (ICMA Principles) will come into force. A mandatory second party opinion as well as increased follow-up obligations are intended to further increase transparency and prevent greenwashing. Further new features include visual labelling and a filter option for ESG bonds on the website of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

"In 2021, the Vienna Stock Exchange doubled the number of new listings with more than 7,000 bonds and is one of the leading debt listing venues in Europe. An upward trend is also evident in ESG bonds, both on the supply and demand side. With the new Vienna ESG Segment, we are creating transparency and a clear framework with criteria based on international standards," says Christoph Boschan.

The challenges posed by climate change, an aging society and current geopolitical developments will require capital flows into innovation and new ideas. Implementation of the government program – such as a tax incentive for long-term securities ownership – can activate private capital and strengthen the transformation to the economy of the future.

