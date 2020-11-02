Wiener Börse Welcomes XTX MARKETS As New Trading Member

The Vienna Stock Exchange welcomes a new trading member. London based XTX MARKETS will participate in the cash market trading of the Vienna Stock Exchange starting today, 2 November 2020. In its function as market maker for Austrian companies included in the national index ATX, they will provide additional liquidity with permanent buy and sell orders. According to the company, XTX MARKETS is a leading algorithmic trading company that provides liquidity in equity, foreign exchange, bond and commodity markets worldwide.
"In the past 20 years, the number of international trading members has multiplied. Today they generate the majority of our trading turnover. We are proud to provide an excellent global network to our listed companies in addition to our strong local banks. It’s all in the mix," says Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG.
A total of 87 members, including 26 Austrian and 61 international banks and securities firms, are now admitted to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange. As of September 2020, over 83% of the trading volume originated from international trading houses.
Download infographics: Development of trading members national/international (jpg-file 310 KB)