"Wiener Börse Punsch": Capital Market Community Once Again Provided Important Financial Jump "START"

Drinking punch for a good cause: the “Wiener Börse Punsch” has been a fixed date in the calendar of the Austrian financial community for over two decades. The charitable nature of the event is also a tradition, and this year it once again supported the education and integration initiative "START-Stipendien" with a donation campaign. At yesterday's 21nd edition of the evening event, over 600 guests gathered in the courtyard of Palais Caprara-Geymüller, headquarter of the Vienna Stock Exchange, in a pre-Christmas atmosphere.

In addition to the donations from the community, Management Board members Christoph Boschan and Andrea Herrmann presented the Vienna Stock Exchange with a cheque for EUR 10,000 to the social fund. Katrin Bernd, Managing Director of “START-Stipendien”, was delighted: "With this generous donation, Vienna Stock Exchange is supporting the START social fund and thus directly helping numerous young people. The fund enables unbureaucratic and quick help in financial emergencies – whether it's for housing, health or school and education. "