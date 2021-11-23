Wiener Börse Expands Index Range Covering Russia

As of today, Wiener Börse calculates and disseminates the RTX Retail, a new sector index for the Russian stock market. The index tracks the performance of the most active Russian retail stocks on the Moscow Stock Exchange, including the e-commerce shops Ozon Holdings and M.Video or the largest Russian retail chains Magnit and X5. The index is calculated in real time in EUR, USD and RUB and serves as an underlying for structured products and derivatives. The index range for the Russian market thus comprises 50 benchmarks.
As an index specialist for Central and Eastern Europe, Wiener Börse currently offers more than 150 benchmarks. No other provider provides more index diversity for this region. The calculation and publication follows the highest transparency and quality standards and convinces 140 globally active financial institutions. Clients include Blackrock, BNP Paribas, EUREX, Morgan Stanley, Raiffeisen and UniCredit. From consulting to calculation to data distribution, Wiener Börse also provides its services for individual, tailor-made benchmarks. With the "Vienna Index Engine" (VIE) introduced in 2021, this is possible defacto around the clock (00:30 - 23:30).