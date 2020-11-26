Wiener Börse: Christoph Boschan Re-Elected As CEO

The Supervisory Board of Wiener Börse AG unanimously decided the early re-appointment of Christoph Boschan as CEO for a further period of five years. He has been CEO of the exchange group, which also includes the Prague Stock Exchange, since September 2016. Christoph Boschan, who is originally from Germany, previously held positions in Berlin, London and Stuttgart. The Management Board of Wiener Börse AG will thus continue to consist of Christoph Boschan, Chief Executive Officer, and Petr Koblic, Chief Financial Officer, in the coming years. With this appointment, the Supervisory Board confirms the successful management of the company and ensures continuity in running the central infrastructure platform.
"With the early extension, the Supervisory Board is setting the course for the Vienna Stock Exchange to stay on track with its successful strategy. Despite facing fierce competition and a challenging capital market environment in Austria, Christoph Boschan has ensured growth with new initiatives and clear decisions. We would like to thank him for continuing to make his expertise available to the Austrian capital market," said Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Photos & CV of the Management Board