Why Bitcoin Just Plummeted - CoinShares Research

Date 18/08/2023

Bitcoin prices plummeted dramatically yesterday, underscoring for investors the persistent potential for extreme volatility. While the dip might appear sudden, it was precipitated by a combination of events that contributed to the decline.

 

Low Volumes and Volatility have led to a market vulnerable to larger trades

In recent months, volatility has decreased, reaching levels comparable to the all-time lows observed at the start of the year. Historically, such levels have often marked turning points for significant price swings, either upward or downward.

