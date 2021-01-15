What's Happening from Start-Up To Small Cap: SEC's Small Business Advocate To Host Capital Call Feb. 4

The Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation will host its second annual Capital Call on Feb. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET, where the office will talk about what’s happening with capital raising from startup to small cap. The Capital Call is styled after public companies' earnings release calls and will include discussion and an opportunity to ask questions about the office's recent Annual Report to Congress and the Commission. During the virtual event, office staff members will discuss what has been happening with capital raising across the country, including a spotlight on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unique challenges faced by underrepresented businesses, the office's work in supporting small businesses and their investors, and the policy recommendations the office has developed in response.
Instructions on how to register for the event and engage with the office before and during the event are available on the event page.