WFE’s Focus Special – COP26

As part of the WFE'swork around climate, here’s the first video in a series where the WFE has asked its members to discuss their hopes and aspirations for COP26. Today we hear from SGX, who tell about how they plan to become a leading sustainable finance hub, creating products, solutions and ecosystems and ensuring Asia can finance credible transitions. They explain their role in founding the Net-Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance, how they plan to get to net-zero before 2050, and how other market infrastructure providers can get there too.