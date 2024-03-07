Welcome Speech By Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin, Chairman, Securities Commission Malaysia, SC 30th Anniversary Book Launch

It is a great pleasure for me to welcome all our guests to the SC today, in particular:

My predecessors:

Tan Sri Dr. Munir Majid, Datuk Ali Abdul Kadir,

Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar, Tan Sri Ranjit and Datuk Syed Zaid Albar,

Unfortunately Tan Sri Md Nor Yusof is not able to be with us this morning due to unforeseen circumstances, and he has asked me to convey his “Salam” to all.

SC Board Members, past and present,

Industry captains, distinguished guests,

Members of the media,

Fellow colleagues,

Ladies and gentlemen.