Welcome Speech By Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin, Chairman, Securities Commission Malaysia, SC 30th Anniversary Book Launch

It is a great pleasure for me to welcome all our guests to the SC today, in particular:
My predecessors:
Tan Sri Dr. Munir Majid, Datuk Ali Abdul Kadir,
Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar, Tan Sri Ranjit and Datuk Syed Zaid Albar,
Unfortunately Tan Sri Md Nor Yusof is not able to be with us this morning due to unforeseen circumstances, and he has asked me to convey his “Salam” to all.
SC Board Members, past and present,
Industry captains, distinguished guests,
Members of the media,
Fellow colleagues,
Ladies and gentlemen.
- Soon after I took over as chairman of the Securities Commission Malaysia in June 2022, I was informed that the SC would celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. In the past, the SC had published two anniversary books for its 10th and 20th anniversaries.
- I thought another book seemed to be a reasonable proposition, but I wanted something a little different. Living history comes not only from the recounting of facts and events, but rather from the memories of those who lived through those times.
- And who better to tell these stories, than my predecessors, the previous SC chairmen, who had experienced firsthand all that had happened within the organisation. Some of these stories in the book have not been told before.
- We were lucky. We managed to get all six previous chairmen to contribute; We even managed to catch Tan Sri Ranjit, who was back in Malaysia on a brief visit from Washington DC, for his contribution. I think this was a unique opportunity in our lifetime. (If we were to do this for the 40th anniversary, maybe some of us may no longer be around). In any case, we pray all of us will have a long and fruitful life ahead of us.
- Interviewing the past chairmen was not just a way of making history come alive. It was at the same time, my way of honouring and acknowledging their contributions, the bricks they put in place to make the SC what it is today. We will be forever grateful to Tan Sri Munir for giving us this iconic building where we sit in today.
- When I assumed this position, I realised very quickly that at the SC, the buck stops with the chairman. So I’m sure that my predecessors would have a wealth of knowledge, insights and many interesting stories to tell. After all, the past three decades have been nothing, if not tumultuous, from a capital market perspective.
- I would like to thank my colleagues for being so gracious and spending so much of their time and wisdom towards the book. And not just the previous chairmen, but the former senior management, as well as the people who worked behind the scenes to keep the market on an even footing despite numerous challenges they had to face.
- I was impressed with the role the SC has played at the international level and its impact on how markets are regulated worldwide. I know Tan Sri Munir, during his time, had a strong voice for emerging markets at international forums. We were also the Chair of the ASEAN Capital Market Forum from 2006 to 2008 under Tan Sri Zarinah, and 2014 to 2018 under Tan Sri Ranjit, about 6 years in all. And we will be chair again in 2025.
- The SC has also been on the board of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) since 2012. Before that, we were on the IOSCO Executive Committee from 1996 to 2004. Virtually, all the chairmen of the SC have served in a leadership position within IOSCO. We were the chair of the IOSCO Growth and Emerging Markets Committee from 1996 to 1999 under Tan Sri Munir, and 2012 to 2018 under Tan Sri Ranjit.
- We were also the chair of IOSCO Asia Pacific Regional Committee from 2000 to 2004 under Datuk Ali Kadir.
- I am so happy that we managed to publish this book for the 30th anniversary in its present form. I did not want just any typical history book, but one that came direct from the horses’ mouths. I wanted something that we all would want to pick up and find interesting to read more about. When the stories are not recorded, they are lost forever, as people leave the organisation or pass on.
- The stories that make up an organisation are its living breathing soul. When we record the past, we become part of its story. Otherwise, we are just separate cogs in a wheel, with no sense of history, tradition and belonging.
- This then, is my gift to the staff of the SC, both present and those who are yet to join. They can read the stories of those who came before them to know why certain policies are in place and why the SC does things the way it does. You learn from the past, take it forward and become part of the tapestry.
- To the young generation, please understand that its not only what you do that matters, but also what others have done before you, which should be accorded equal importance.
- What makes this book even more special is that our Prime Minister Yang Amat Berhormat Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, consented to write the foreword. It is most befitting as he was the one who established the SC and was very much part of the SC’s history.
- His perspective has been invaluable and his advice will continue to guide the SC going forward.
- I would like to thank my colleagues once again, all the previous chairmen of the SC, for making all this possible. They were not only willing to contribute after leaving office for so long, but were so passionate and committed about continuing to say the right thing for the SC, and keeping our flag flying high.
- I know that their experiences will provide a better pathway for the SC going forward in terms of handling challenges, which I am sure will continue to confront us.
- A word of appreciation to all our stakeholders, senior and long-serving staff and even past staff who have been willing to contribute their experiences as well.
- From the very beginning, the SC has been, not just a national, but an international organisation, operating in close cooperation with our regional and international counterparts. I would like to thank the ASEAN regulators and even the IOSCO chairman, for contributing their kind words to this book.
- And finally, I would like to thank all of you for attending the event here today. As a way to show our appreciation, you will be getting a copy of the book, the first bite at the apple, so to speak.