Website phantomglobal.net: phantomglobal.net: BaFin Investigates Website Operators

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) is investigating the unknown operators of the website on suspicion of unauthorized banking transactions and investment services

The website presents itself as a trading platform for crypto assets.

A „phantomglobal“, without specifying legal form, refers to itself as the operator of the website, allegedly based in Cologne. Beyond that, the website does not contain any further details about the operator.

Anyone conducting banking business or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer such services without the required permission. Information on whether a particular company is authorized by BaFin can be found in database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).