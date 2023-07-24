wealthkasse.com: BaFin Investigates Wealth Kasse

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht – BaFin ) warns consumers about the company Wealth Kasse and the services it is offering. BaFin has information that the company is providing financial and/or investment services on its website wealthkasse.com without the required authorisation.

Financial and/or investment services may only be offered in Germany if the company providing these services has the necessary authorisation from BaFin to do this. However, some companies offer these services without the required authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).