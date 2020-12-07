We Are Live! Eurex Extends The Trading Hours Of Further Products Into The Asian Time Zones

As of 7 December 2020, we have extended the trading hours of anadditional four futures products into the Asian time zones. The products, the 10-year Euro-OAT EURO STOXX® Banks, STOXX® Europe 600, and VSTOXX® Futures, answer demands for further trading and hedging opportunities for our global clients, but in particular those based in Asia Pacific who are in the first zone reacting to market news and geopolitical events.
Eurex already extended its trading and clearing hours for the Asian market in December 2018 for our most liquid contracts, and we have been successful with constantly growing trading activities and volume records. The extension, available to all Eurex members, provided our customers access to our liquid benchmark products DAX® and Mini-DAX Futures, EURO STOXX 50® Index Futures, Euro-Bund, -Bobl, - Schatz and Buxl, as well as a broad variety of MSCI Futures in all time zones.
With the support of committed liquidity providers and close to 300 members, the trading hour extension has been a success story right from the start. In early November 2020, Eurex saw a 102 percent year-on-year growth in the daily average volume, with over 20 million traded contracts during the Asian hours since launch.
“Goldman Sachs welcomes the Eurex exchange decision to extend trading hours in EURO STOXX® Banks, STOXX® Europe 600 Index, VSTOXX® and French Euro-OAT Futures. The ability to trade these products in Asian hours will give our clients greater opportunity to diversify and hedge their portfolios, and manage risk more efficiently.” James Busby – Managing Director – Head of Asia Futures Goldman Sachs.
Almost 40 percent of the turnover of our trading volume is from ‘Agency’ accounts, showing high interest from end clients and the buy-side during Asian hours. This has been consistent since launch and really shows our customers were waiting for our products to be made available for trading in all time zones globally.