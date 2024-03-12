Waters Technology Names Kirti Katiyar “Consultant Of The Year 2024” - CJC’s Kirti Katiyar Named ‘Consultant Of The Year’ At Women In Technology And Data Awards

Crown Jewels Consultant Ltd (CJC), the award-winning and leading market data technology consultancy and service provider, is proud to announce that Kirti Katiyar, Engineer at CJC, has been awarded ‘Consultant of the Year’ at the prestigious 2024 Waters Women in Technology and Data Awards by Waters Technology.

It follows a complex cloud-based market data architecture project at a large multi-national investment bank, highlighting Kirti’s exceptional expertise, excellence, and contributions to the wider technology and data industry.

See Winners List: https://www.waterstechnology.com/awards-rankings/7951688/women-in-technology-data-awards-2024-all-the-winners

The Women in Technology and Data Awards by Waters Technology aims to celebrate and promote the remarkable achievements of women in technology and data roles within the capital markets. It honoured the winners across 36 categories, announced at a sit-down lunch in London on International Women's Day on March 8.

Responding to the win, Kirti Katiyar said, “Receiving this recognition is truly humbling. I am incredibly grateful for this acknowledgement and proud of the effort and dedication that went into achieving the goals we set in the past year. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the management and team at CJC for all their support.”

She continued, “To the Waters Women in Technology and Data Awards, I extend my sincere appreciation for this prestigious honour. It serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of women’s contributions to the tech and data community, motivating me and others to continue striving for excellence and making a positive impact.”

Brian Daly, CJC’s Global Head of Engineering, commented, “A fantastic achievement for an exceptional engineer. I wish to thank Waters Technology for recognizing Kirti; and thank Kirti for her impact on Cloud technology and driving innovation at CJC.”

Peter Williams, Chief Technology Officer at CJC, said, “We are delighted that Kirti has been recognised by Waters Technology and can now be celebrated by the wider community. Since her promotion to our Global Engineering and Architecture group, Kirti has consistently delivered the highest possible levels of service to our customers. Her exceptional contributions extend beyond her commitment to excellence in service – she has played a pivotal role in shaping and driving CJC's cutting-edge cloud solutions forward.”

Peter continued, “Her ability to leverage the latest cloud technologies in ways that work harmoniously with traditional market data systems such as RTDS/DACS and enhance their operation from both a functional and operational standpoint is exceptional. Beyond her technical acumen, Kirti is an exemplary member of the team. Her dedication, attention to detail and friendly, helpful, collegiate manner make her a great example of CJC’s core values.”

Paul Gow, CJC’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer said, “Kirti's outstanding performance and dedication have set her apart in a competitive industry. This award not only recognises her accomplishments but also serves as a testament to CJC’s commitment to fostering talent and promoting diversity within the technology sector."

All at CJC congratulate Kirti on this well-deserved achievement and look forward to her continued success in shaping the future of technology and data.