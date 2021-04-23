Warning Of Fraud - Unlawful Use Of BaFin’s Logo In Connection With The Business Activities Of LiborTC Limited

Documents entitled “Financial Information” and bearing the logo of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and BaFin are fakes. We have been made aware of such a document in connection with the business activities of the company LiborTC Limited. Please note that BaFin does not send any financial information to investors.
According to other information also available to BaFin, customers of LiborTC Limited have received alleged e-mails from BaFin. The sender’s e-mail address is poststelle@bafin.co. Here, too, these e-mails are fakes.
As regards the company LiborTC Limited, BaFin also refers to the warning of the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Under the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG), authorisation is required in order to conduct banking business or provide financial services in Germany. Some companies do so without the necessary authorisation, however. Information on whether a certain company has been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.
BaFin, the German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt – BKA) and the German state criminal police offices (Landeskriminalämter) recommend that anyone seeking to invest money online should exercise the utmost caution and do the necessary research beforehand in order to avoid becoming the victim of fraud.