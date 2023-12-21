BV_Trial Banner.gif
Warning Of fraud: BaFin Warns Consumers About Fake Emails Sent By info@bafin.holdings

Date 21/12/2023

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) warns consumers about emails sent from the domain info@bafin.holdings. These emails are sent to consumers by a person using the name “Jessica Bolton” who claims to be acting on behalf of BaFin. This is not the case.

In the emails, the unknown sender claims to be helping people recover money they lost on dubious, unlicensed online trading platforms. To this end, consumers are asked to set up a digital wallet. The fraudsters intend to access the consumers’ computers using a remote maintenance software such as AnyDesk. Under no circumstances should you allow this to happen.

BaFin recommends that consumers never respond to fraudulent offers of this nature and report them to the police or the public prosecutor's office. If in doubt, please feel free to contact BaFin. You can reach the consumer helpline free of charge at 0800 2 100 500.

As a rule, BaFin does not make use of third-party contractors with regard to fraudulent online platforms, and it does not contact individual consumers on its own initiative.

