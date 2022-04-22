Volume 22, Issue 2 Of Borsa İstanbul Review Has Been Published

Borsa İstanbul Review, forging ahead to be one of the most prominent journals in finance & economics, is managed by Borsa İstanbul and published every two months by Elsevier, a world leading academic publishing company.
Borsa İstanbul Review is indexed in Social Science Citation Index (SSCI), Scopus, World Banking Abstracts and Econlit (Jel on CD) Index and Emerging Sources Citation Index under Web of Science. For the articles published in the journal, full texts of which are freely available, please visit: https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/borsa-istanbul-review