Visible Alpha Releases 184 Industry Data Sets

Visible Alpha, an investment research technology firm, today announced the launch of its “standardized industry metrics,” a proprietary data set that enables market participants to quantify and compare market expectations for companies across 184 industries. With over 90,000 industry-level financial and operating metrics, Visible Alpha Insights will improve how relative analysis is conducted.
By taking its granular company data, consisting of 900,000 individual company-level concepts used for single-security analysis, Visible Alpha has created comparable lines at an unprecedented level of detail to allow market participants to compare companies within a peer group on key industry drivers. The standardized industry metrics data set includes analyst and consensus forecast data on more than 5,000 companies.
“With the launch of standardized industry metrics, we believe Visible Alpha will dramatically improve the type of analysis market participants can conduct with forecast data,” said Scott Rosen, Founder and Chief Research & Innovation Officer of Visible Alpha. “Until now, investors’ ability to compare analyst expectations across companies has been limited to high-level metrics, such as revenue and EPS or a handful of industry KPIs. By making comparable our incredibly rich and deep analyst estimate and consensus data – which includes segment and product-level data, geographic breakdowns, unit economics and full financial statements – investors will have a new and unique perspective to aid their investment process.”
Visible Alpha’s Research & Innovation Lab recently used the standardized industry data to conduct an analysis on the global business impact and recovery from Covid-19.