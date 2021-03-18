Vienna Stock Exchange: XB Systems Newly Listed In Direct Market Plus

The Vienna Stock Exchange welcomes a new listing in the direct market plus. Today is the first trading day of XB Systems AG, an online betting, esports and gaming data provider. The Frankfurt-based company can be traded continuously from 8:55 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Baader Bank provides additional liquidity to support trading as a market maker. About 26% of the shares are in free float, according to the company.
"We are pleased with today's debut on the stock market. The direct market plus is the ideal place to make investors aware of the esports business potentials. With our BUFF.bet brand, we offer a wide range of live and pre-match betting for esports fans. We are convinced that esports will retain a firm place in the betting business," says Daniel Miller, CEO of XB Systems AG.
Photo: Daniel Miller, CEO of XB Systems AG, rings the stock exchange bell (png-file 3 MB)
