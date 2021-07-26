Vienna Stock Exchange: VOQUZ Labs Newly Listed In Direct Market Plus

The Vienna Stock Exchange announces the first trading day of VOQUZ Labs in the direct market plus. The company provides add-ons for SAP license, authorization & compliance management. For this purpose, it develops standard software for license and user management in the SAP area and offers solutions such as samQ License Management, setQ Authorization Management and Advisory Services (license consulting). At the start of trading of the auction title on the Vienna Stock Exchange, the company's representative rang the stock exchange bell. Price determination takes place once a day at 13:30.
"The listing on the direct market plus provides the ideal conditions for us to continue the growth course of VOQUZ Labs worldwide. We are pleased that our shares are now tradable for investors on the Vienna Stock Exchange," said Martin Kögel, CEO VOQUZ Labs.
With its direct market and direct market plus segments, which have been available since 2019, the Vienna MTF is aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and expanding start-ups. In 2021, there were four new additions to the direct market plus, including one upgrade from the direct market. This first step onto the stock market provides companies with the basis for further development and for further financing via equity.