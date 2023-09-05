Vienna Stock Exchange: Telekom Austria To Replace STRABAG In ATX As Of 18 September

The semi-annual review of the Austrian indices by the Index Committee resulted in one change. As of 18 September Telekom Austria AG is added to the ATX national index, which comprises the 20 largest and most frequently traded shares. The telecommunications company replaces STRABAG SE due to a higher free float capitalisation and stronger stock exchange turnover. However, there are no changes in the ATX Five: Erste Group Bank AG, OMV AG, Verbund AG, Andritz AG and Bawag Group AG continue to be the five largest companies on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The free float factors of the companies in the prime market also remain unchanged. The free float factor indicates how many shares of a company circulate among the public and influences how strongly a share is weighted in the index. The next scheduled review of the composition of Austrian indices will take place in March 2024; the free float factors will be reviewed again on 5 December 2023.

The ATX calculation is based on a purely quantitative methodology that is laid down in a set of rules. According to “The Rules for the Austrian Indices", the Vienna Stock Exchange can include or remove companies after the semi-annual review (March and September). The basis for the decision is the daily average turnover and the free float capitalisation of the companies. The calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors and representation factors) are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September and December). The Vienna Stock Exchange publishes the "ATX watchlist" once a month. Institutional investors, trading members, issuers of financial products, academics and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience to the Index Committee, which decides on the rules and regulations for the indices.

