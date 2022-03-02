Vienna Stock Exchange: New Free Float Factor For BAWAG And Inclusion In ATX Five

The Vienna Stock Exchange today reviewed its Austrian indices and announces a new free float factor for BAWAG Group AG. After US investor GoldenTree further reduced its stake, the factor rises from 0.9 to 1. In the ATX five, which combines the five largest listed companies measured by free float, BAWAG Group AG replaces Wienerberger AG. The index will thus include the following members: Erste Group Bank AG, Verbund AG, OMV AG, voestalpine AG and BAWAG Group AG. These changes will become effective on 21 March 2022. The composition of the Austrian Traded Index (ATX) remains unchanged. The next review of the free float factors is scheduled for 7 June 2022. The index composition will be reviewed again on 6 September 2022.
The calculation of Wiener Börse AG's indices is based on a quantitative procedure. According to "The Rules for the Austrian Indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange", the inclusion or exclusion of stocks from Austrian indices is reviewed twice a year (March and September). Decisions on new additions to the index are based on average daily trading volumes and the free float capitalization of companies. The Vienna Stock Exchange reviews the calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors, representation factors) of the index on a quarterly basis. Once a month, the ATX watchlist is published. In the Index Committee, which met today and decides on the rules and regulations for the indices, representatives of institutional investors, trading members of the Vienna Stock Exchange, financial institutions that issue financial products on the indices, academic advisors and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience. A list of the Committee members is available online.
Download: