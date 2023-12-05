Vienna Stock Exchange: New Composition Of The ATX Top Dividend

The review of the Austrian indices resulted in changes to the composition of the ATX Top Dividend benchmark. The composition of the ATX Top Dividend is validated annually in December. The capitalisation-weighted price index includes the 15 prime market stocks with the highest dividend yield. In accordance with the application of the rules and regulations, the following changes will take effect on Monday, 18 December:

Inclusion Exclusion ADDIKO BANK AG UBM DEVELOPMENT AG RHI MAGNESITA ANDRITZ AG RAIFFEISENBANK INTERNAT. AG LENZING AG

The next scheduled review of the constitution of the national index ATX will take place in March 2024 and will be carried out every six months – once again in September. In accordance with the "The Rules for the Austrian Indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange", the Vienna Stock Exchange can include or exclude companies from the index after the respective review. The ATX watchlist, which is published once a month, serves as a basis for decision-making. The calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors and representation factors) are reviewed on a quarterly basis.

The index calculation is based on a purely quantitative methodology that is defined in a set of rules. This regulatory framework is set up by the Index Committee, where institutional investors, trading members, issuers of financial products, academics and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience.