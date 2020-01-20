Vienna Stock Exchange Joining The Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative

The Vienna Stock Exchange is delighted to announce to become a partner exchange in the "Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative". This United Nations (UN) initiative encourages an exchange among global stock exchanges on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues. By joining the initiative, the Vienna Stock Exchange voluntarily commits itself to promoting long-term and sustainable investments and the disclosure of ESG indicators in dialogue with investors, companies and supervisory authorities.
"As politically anchored in the new Austrian government program, sustainability goals and innovative business models should go hand in hand. The public limited company is the perfect instrument for broad inclusion in both the prosperity companies produce as well as involvement in decision-making. Education opens this door for the next generation and is the best protection for investors", says Christoph Boschan, CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
Joining the alliance complements the existing efforts and dialogues of Wiener Börse in the areas of corporate governance (Working Group Austrian Corporate Governance Code), financial literacy (Vienna Stock Exchange Academy, working materials for students and teachers) and sustainable investing (sustainability indices VÖNIX & CECE Socially Responsible Investment, platform for green and social bonds).