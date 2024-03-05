Vienna Stock Exchange Index Review: ATX Composition Unchanged, New Free Float Factors For AUSTRIACARD, RBI, RHI And Warimpex

The review of the Austrian indices by the Vienna Stock Exchange results in changes to the calculation factors, while the composition of the national index ATX remains unchanged. The free float factors of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (0.5 to 0.4), RHI Magnesita N.V. (0.7 to 0.5) and Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG (0.6 to 0.5) will all decrease, that of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG will increase from 0.2 to 0.3. The free float factor expresses how many of a company's shares circulate among the public and influences how strongly a share is weighted in the index. The above changes will take effect on 18 March 2024. The next scheduled review of the composition of Austrian indices will take place on 3 September 2024; the free float factors will be reviewed again on 4 June 2024.

The index calculation is based on a purely quantitative methodology that is defined in a set of rules. In accordance with the "The Rules for the Austrian Indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange ", the Vienna Stock Exchange can add or remove companies after the half-yearly review (March and September). The daily average turnover and the free float capitalisation of the companies are used as the basis for the decision. The calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors and representation factors) are reviewed on a quarterly basis (March, June, September and December). The Vienna Stock Exchange publishes the "ATX watchlist" once a month. Institutional investors, trading members, issuers of financial products, academics and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience to the Index Committee, which decides on the rules and regulations for the indices.