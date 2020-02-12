Vienna Stock Exchange: Increasing Public Interest In The Stock Market; Zero-Interest-Rate Reality Has Reached The Wider Population (Aktienforum-Survey)

More and more Austrians want to participate in the economy with stock investments instead of earning zero interest. According to a survey presented today by Aktienforum and the Federation of Austrian Industries, the interest in buying securities has more than doubled since 2017 among the Austrian population. Once again, the survey by Peter Hajek shows that a lack of knowledge is presently preventing the population from participating in the capital market. Other reasons are lack of wealth or fear of choosing the wrong shares. It is all the more positive that the new Austrian government programme contains positive signals with regard to precisely these points. In addition to a tax benefit (abolishment of capital gains tax if shares are held for a minimum period), basic education in economics and finance is to be strengthened in the school curricula.
"This government wants more parts of the population to participate in the capital market. If the new government's programme were to be implemented quickly, it would be a substantial step towards the financial inclusion of citizens. An average return of seven percent on the Austrian leading index ATX should not remain an elite topic. The right leverage was clearly identified: tax incentives and public education. Education is the best investor protection and education pays off", says Christoph Boschan, CEO of Vienna Stock Exchange.