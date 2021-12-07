 Skip to main Content
Vienna Stock Exchange: Higher Free Float Factors For BAWAG, Erste Group And PORR, New Composition Of ATX Top Dividend

Date 07/12/2021

Wiener Börse today reviewed the calculation parameters for Austrian indices. For three companies a higher free float factor is announced, for the benchmark ATX Top Dividend a new composition. For BAWAG Group AG (ATX) the free float factor rises from 0.8 to 0.9 after US investor GoldenTree reduced its stake. For Erste Group Bank AG (ATX), the free float factor increases from 0.7 to 0.8 after the exit of the Spanish CaixaBank. For PORR AG (ATX Prime), the free float factor climbs from 0.4 to 0.5 as a result of the capital increase, in the course of which the syndicate was reduced. Thus, the mentioned companies’ index weighting will increase slightly. All changes will become effective on 20 December 2021. The next scheduled review of the ATX composition will take place in March 2022.

Benchmark for Austrian Top Dividend Stocks

The ATX Top Dividend index, gathers the 15 prime market stocks with the highest dividend yield. For this benchmark, the following index members will change, effective on 20 December 2021:

InclusionExclusion
ADDIKO BANK AG EVN AG
BAWAG GROUP AG MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG
IMMOFINANZ AG S IMMO AG
POLYTEC HOLDING AG SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNAT. AG UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING WIENERBERGER AG

The calculation of Wiener Börse AG's indices is based on a quantitative procedure. According to "The Rules for the Austrian Indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange", the inclusion or exclusion of stocks from Austrian indices is reviewed twice a year (March and September). Decisions on new additions to the index are based on average daily trading volumes and the free float capitalization of companies. The Vienna Stock Exchange reviews the calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors, representation factors) of the index on a quarterly basis. Once a month, the ATX watchlist is published. In the Index Committee, which met today and decides on the rules and regulations for the indices, representatives of institutional investors, trading members of the Vienna Stock Exchange, financial institutions that issue financial products on the indices, academic advisors and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience. A list of the Committee members is available online.