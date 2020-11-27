The Vienna Stock Exchange reports a new addition to its entry segment "direct market". From today, shares of Biogena Group Invest AG can be traded exclusively on the Vienna Stock Exchange. BAADER BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank is the responsible Market Maker in continuous trading. Biogena Group Invest AG is the issuing company of the central operating Biogena Group Invest GmbH & Co KG. The Salzburg-based family business develops, produces and markets micronutrient products made in Austria with high quality standards as well as integrated solutions in the field of workplace health promotion.
Vienna Stock Exchange: First Trading Day Of Biogena Group Invest In The Direct Market
Date 27/11/2020
