Vienna Stock Exchange: Expansion Of The International Segment "Global Market" With Further Asian Securities

As of today, the offering on the global market of the Vienna Stock Exchange has been expanded to include another 13 Asian companies, three Chinese and ten Japanese stocks. Following record turnover in March (EUR 649 m), the strong start to the year is being continued. The increasing demand for Asian stocks is met by offering a wide range of sectors: Among the newly included stocks are companies such as Shimano (manufacturer of bicycle components and accessories, fishing and snowboarding products), Fujifilm (technology group with the core areas of imaging, information as well as document management) or Takeda Pharmaceutical (pharmaceutical company, which also has operating facilities in Austria).
Including the new Asian securities, the global market segment features 731 securities from 26 countries. Next to the prime market, it has become the second strongest segment on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The most traded blue chips last month were Tesla (EUR 29 m) ahead of Boeing and Snap (both EUR 15 m). With this offering, Austrian retail investors enjoy the advantage of trading international securities at domestic fees and conditions.
Download:
List of new companies in the segment (pdf-file 40 KB)
Infographic global market (jpg-file 250 KB)