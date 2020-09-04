 Skip to main Content
Vienna Stock Exchange: Changes In The Indices CECE, EETX, NTX And RDX

Date 04/09/2020

Today, the composition of the indices calculated by the Vienna Stock Exchange for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Russia was reviewed as planned. In accordance with the rules and regulations the following changes will be made to the established indices CECEEETXNTX and RDX. The new index composition will take effect on Monday, 21 September 2020.

CEE Indices:

CECE

The Eastern Europe Index consists of leading Polish, Hungarian and Czech companies.

InclusionExclusion
BIF APPENINN
GRAPHISOFT PARK POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA
PLAY COMMUNICATIONS -

EETX – Eastern Europe Traded Index

The Eastern Europe Traded Index consists of the top 40 blue chip shares covering the markets of Russia, Central, Eastern and South Eastern Europe.

InclusionExclusion
PHOSAGRO GDR BRD-GROUPE
PLAY COMMUNICATIONS MAIL.RU
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA

NTX – New Europe Blue Chip Index

The New Europe Blue Chip Index consists of the 30 largest blue-chip shares in the markets of Central, Eastern and South Eastern Europe.

InclusionExclusion
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON MONETA MONEY BANK
PGNIG OMV PETROM

CIS Index:

RDX – Russian Depositary Index

The Russian Depositary Index comprises the 15 most liquid Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) traded on the London Stock Exchange.

InclusionExclusion
PHOSAGRO GDR MAIL.RU

The Vienna Stock Exchange calculates and publishes 147 indices, 108 of which reflect national, regional and sector developments in the Central Eastern and Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE & CIS) region. The calculation of the CEE & CIS indices is based on a quantitative methodology, which is defined in detail in an index set of rules. According to the "Guidelines for the CEE & CIS Indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange", companies may be included or excluded from the CEE & CIS indices as part of the semi-annual review and adjustment (March and September). The selection of index members is based on turnover and free float capitalisation. The calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors and representation factors) are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September and December). Representatives of investors, trading members, financial institutions issuing financial products on the indices and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience to the Index Committee, which decides on the rules and regulations for the indices.

 