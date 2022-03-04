Vienna Stock Exchange: Changes In The CEE & CIS Indices, Indices With Russian Underlyings Suspended

The Vienna Stock Exchange announces its decisions on index changes following the scheduled review of the indices for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Applying the rules and regulations, the indices the CECE, NTX, and ROTX will be adjusted as listed below. The new index composition will take effect on Monday, 21 March 2022.
CEE Indices:
CECE
The Eastern Europe Index consists of leading Polish, Hungarian and Czech companies.
|Inclusion
|Exclusion
|KOFOLA CS
|CZG
|SANTANDER BANK POLSKA
|-
NTX – New Europe Blue Chip Index
The New Europe Blue Chip Index consists of the 40 largest blue chip stocks in the markets of Central, Eastern and South Eastern Europe.
|Inclusion
|Exclusion
|OMV PETROM
|CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
|POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA
|-
ROTX – Romanian Traded Index
The Romanian Traded Index (ROTX) consists of the 8 largest Rumanian blue chip stocks.
|Inclusion
|Exclusion
|MEDLIFE
|TRANSGAZ
CIS Index:
The calculation of all benchmarks with Russian index members (including RDX, RTX, EETX) is suspended until further notice. According to market participants, no fair and orderly trading in the underlyings can be expected at present. The Index Committee will continue to monitor the situation the market developments and will react accordingly in case of changes. All decisions of the Index Committee will be announced immediately, if necessary.
About the Index Methodology
The calculation of benchmarks provided by Wiener Boerse AG is based on a quantitative methodology, which is defined in detail in an index set of rules. According to the "Guidelines for the CEE & CIS Indices", companies may be included or excluded from the CEE & CIS indices as part of the semi-annual review and adjustment (March and September). The selection of index members is based on turnover and free float capitalisation. The calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors and representation factors) are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September and December). Representatives of investors, trading members, financial institutions issuing financial products on the indices and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience to the Index Committee, which decides on the rules and regulations for the indices.