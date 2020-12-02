Vienna Stock Exchange - ATX Prime: New Free Float factor For Addiko Bank

The Vienna Stock Exchange today announces new calculation parameters for Austrian indices after the quarterly review. The free float factor of Addiko Bank AG increases from 0.6 to 0.7. After the total exit of the previous shareholder Advent International Corp. more shares are now in free float. Thus, the weighting of Addiko in the ATX Prime and other Austrian indices will increase. This change will become effective on Monday, 21 December 2020. The next scheduled review of the composition of the ATX will take place on 2 March 2021.
The calculation of Wiener Börse AG’s indices is based on a quantitative procedure. According to "The Rules for the Austrian Indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange", the inclusion or exclusion of stocks from the Austrian indices is reviewed twice a year (March and September). Decisions on new additions to the index are based on average daily trading volumes and the free float capitalization of companies. The Vienna Stock Exchange reviews the calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors, representation factors) of the index on a quarterly basis. Once a month, the ATX watchlist is published. Representatives of institutional investors, financial institutions that issue financial products on the indices, trading members of the Vienna Stock Exchange, academics advisors and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their know-how to the Index Committee, which approves the index rules. A list of the Committee members is available online.