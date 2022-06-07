Vienna Stock Exchange - ATX: New Free Float Factor For Immofinanz AG

After its quarterly review, the Vienna Stock Exchange today announces the new calculation parameters for Austrian indices. The free float factor of Immofinanz AG will decrease from 0.7 to 0.3 following the results of the takeover offer (CPI Property Group S.A. increased its stake), thus decreasing the company's weighting in the ATX and other Austrian indices. This change will become effective on Monday, 20 June 2022. The next review of the ATX composition is scheduled for 6 September 2022.

The calculation of Wiener Börse AG's indices is based on a quantitative procedure. According to "The Rules for the Austrian Indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange", the inclusion or exclusion of stocks from Austrian indices is reviewed twice a year (March and September). Decisions on new additions to the index are based on average daily trading volumes and the free float capitalization of companies. The Vienna Stock Exchange reviews the calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors, representation factors) of the index on a quarterly basis. Once a month, the ATX watchlist is published. In the Index Committee, which met today and decides on the rules and regulations for the indices, representatives of institutional investors, trading members of the Vienna Stock Exchange, financial institutions that issue financial products on the indices, academic advisors and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience. A list of the Committee members is available online.