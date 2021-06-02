Vienna Stock Exchange - ATX: New Free Float Factor For CA Immo

Today, after a quarterly review, the Vienna Stock Exchange announces new calculation parameters for Austrian indices. The free float factor of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG will decrease from 0.7 to 0.6 following the settlement of a takeover offer from mid-April. In the course of this takeover offer, the company SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.à r.l. from the Starwood Group increased its stake to more than 30%. Furthermore, after the conversion of convertible bonds, the number of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG’s shares increased by 7.6 million shares to now 106.4 million shares. The resulting slight decrease in the company’s weighting in the ATX will take effect on Monday, 21 June 2021. The next scheduled review of the composition of the ATX will take place on 7 September 2021.
The calculation of Wiener Börse AG’s indices is based on a quantitative procedure. According to "The Rules for the Austrian Indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange", the inclusion or exclusion of stocks from Austrian indices is reviewed twice a year (March and September). Decisions on new additions to the index are based on average daily trading volumes and the free float capitalization of companies. The Vienna Stock Exchange reviews the calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors, representation factors) of the index on a quarterly basis. Once a month, the ATX watchlist is published. In the Index Committee, which met today and decides on the rules and regulations for the indices, representatives of institutional investors, trading members of the Vienna Stock Exchange, financial institutions that issue financial products on the indices, academic advisors and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience. A list of the Committee members is available online.