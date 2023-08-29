Verra Releases Version 4.5 Of The VCS Standard

Two new market labels for Verified Carbon Units (VCUs), which will strengthen the marketability of these units, are now available:

Labels that clearly differentiate between VCUs based on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions and VCUs based on carbon dioxide removals

Labels that identify credits authorized for use under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

Updates to the Registration and Issuance Process include clarified processes for the publication of project documents, pipeline listing, Verra review and request denial procedures, and loss event and buffer release processes. Related upcoming changes in the Verra Registry will result in a clearer indication of the reason why a project request has been denied registration in the VCS Program.