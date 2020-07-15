Verint And Cloud9 Team Up To Remove Complexity From Voice Compliance On And Off The Trading Floor

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, and Cloud9 Technologies (“Cloud9”), a leader in cloud-based communications, have joined forces to provide the financial services market with a fully compliant, cloud-enabled communications solution to support traders both on the trading floor and remotely, providing necessary flexibility as the industry continues to move to cloud-based platforms and work-from-home environments during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. This offering leverages Cloud9’s C9 Trader voice communication and analytics platform and Verint Financial Compliance with seamless integration into existing systems, addressing key compliance concerns around voice trading.
The combination of Cloud9’s industry-leading, cloud-based platform with Verint’s comprehensive offering for integrated communication capture, compliant records retention, secure data governance and advanced data analysis, gives financial institutions a powerful, enterprise-wide communication and compliance framework that alleviates obstacles and ensures traders remain within compliance parameters both remotely and on the trading floor. Through the analytics and open data APIs, customers have the ability to capture the most complete set of voice records and metadata and make this available to analytics tools for surveillance, transcription and data structuring purposes.
“With the disruption caused by the pandemic crisis and the consequent surge in remote working arrangements, traders need to operate outside traditional corporate-based environments. Cloud-based voice trading solutions are more important than ever, and ensuring these solutions fall within all compliance parameters is very important,” said Brian Hunt, Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Partnerships at Cloud9. “We’re excited to collaborate with Verint to provide a platform that provides organizations with optionality so that they can continue to operate in a compliant manner both on and off the trading floor.”
“While organizations are moving their operations and workflows to the cloud with traders and support staff shifting to working remotely, regulatory and compliance issues remain critical in this sector,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “During and beyond the current crisis, the combination of Cloud9 and Verint helps ensure that remote traders and on-site teams stay connected with clients, peers, and counterparties at all times without having to worry about compliance infractions around their communications environment.”
As part of the collaboration, Verint has API access to retrieve customer recordings—including voice streams and detailed metadata—directly from Cloud9’s C9 Trader soft dealerboard client or its cloud storage. Financial firms can benefit from an integrated, easily searchable data repository, a contextual view of communication records from different sources, robust data management, and simplified retrieval of all captured interactions to ease eDiscovery, monitoring and compliance evidencing.