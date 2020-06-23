Velox Secures $2.5 Million Funding From ETFS Capital To Accelerate Growth

Velox, the future of front office technology, today announced that it has secured $2.5 million in strategic funding from ETFS Capital. The investment will accelerate Velox’s growth plans, focused on further developing the core platform and increasing the firm’s distribution capabilities and client base in New York and London.
Designed and developed by industry experts, Velox re-imagines sales and trading technology, delivering real-time web apps and services at lightning speed whilst enabling clients to overcome the limitations of their existing fragmented systems by transforming them into one integrated platform spanning the entire order life-cycle. Their application platform allows capital markets firms to move beyond the innovation stagnation in front office, opening the door for next-generation functionality and vastly improved productivity, both for user and developer.
ETFS Capital is a strategic investment company nurturing growth opportunities across the investment ecosystem. Today, its purpose is to identify and empower innovation-led companies driving change, helping them become tomorrow’s leaders.
Jon Butler, CEO of Velox, said: “Fragmented data, disjointed business process and legacy technology is killing productivity and innovation in the front office. Velox offers immediate relief by acting as a bridge between clients’ current platforms and a future driven by innovation. We are delighted to have secured investment from ETFS Capital, enabling us to bring a unique and much needed solution to the capital markets.”
Graham Tuckwell, Chairman of ETFS Capital, said: “From experience we know that front office technology simply hasn’t kept pace with markets as they are today. We believe Velox has the solution, the experience and the ambition to fix this industry-wide problem.”