Velocimetrics Shortlisted For The Best In Cloud Category At This Year’s Market Choice Awards

Velocimetrics, part of the Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc (AIM: BKS), has been shortlisted for an award by the 2020 Market Choice awards. Velocimetrics’ newly-launched cloud analytics product, stream2Cloud, was nominated in the ‘Best in Cloud’ category at this year’s awards. This nomination follows a very successful first 4 months for stream2Cloud, which has been nominated for 6 awards since its launch in January.
Velocimetrics, a leading fintech firm providing innovative ‘in-stream’ (financial) transaction monitoring and analytics, developed the new cloud platform to enable users to stream data to private, public or hybrid cloud in real time, with a zero on-premise footprint. stream2Cloud can be installed in as little as 1-2 weeks and without interfering with the underlying infrastructure, saving businesses 50-90% in costs. stream2Cloud is available on a pay-as-you-go pricing model and is currently free on a 3-month trial basis.
Steve Colwill, founder of Velocimetrics, said: “It’s great to be recognised once again by such a prestigious award. The continued success of stream2Cloud in recent months suggests that now more than ever it is imperative for businesses to be able to stream analytics to/from the cloud in a simple and cost-effective manner.” He added: “Whilst it is great to be nominated for awards, it is also important that as a business we continue to innovate and ensure business continuity for our clients, especially in the current climate.”
Hosted by Markets Media and Traders Magazine, the annual Markets Choice Awards identify and highlight the finest innovations in the financial markets during the year. Now in their 8th year, the awards focus on institutional trading and technology, ranging from buy-side traders to emerging fintech firms. Winners are chosen through feedback from market participants and extensive year- round research conducted by the Markets Media Group