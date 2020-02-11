Velocimetrics New Cloud Technology Shortlisted In FStech Awards Along With VMX EndToEnd

stream2Cloud, the unique solution for capturing and streaming enterprise-scale network packet data in real time from multiple, remote sites, has been shortlisted in the FStech awards’ Cloud Computing Innovation of the Year category, along with VMX EndToEnd, which was shortlisted for Best Use of Data and Analytics. The stream2Cloud platform, launched just weeks ago, has the capability to completely replace hardware, enabling companies to perform extensive analytics at as little as a tenth of the cost of network probes and can be integrated with VMX EndToEnd for access to business-specific analytics and visualisation options.
stream2Cloud is an innovative new product from Velocimetrics, launched in January. It is based on tried and tested, award-winning Velocimetrics technology, and allows companies, many for the first time, to run analytics across the distributed enterprise, removing the prohibitive costs and/or complexity of legacy technologies.
FStech awards recognise technology innovation and excellence within financial services across EMEA. The panel is formed of 13 financial technology specialists, from cybersecurity professionals to CTOs of major banks, all coming together to judge 27 different categories.
Steve Colwill, Velocimetrics’ CEO, said: “It is great news to be finalists in two categories with two different products. The fact that stream2Cloud has been shortlisted so soon after its launch shows us how much the industry is in need of the product. We have always been at the forefront of innovation and this shortlisting is testament to that.”
VMX EndToEnd is the award-winning solution for business flow tracking and real-time, in-stream performance analytics. The new stream2Cloud technology can make use of VMX and reduces the cost of capturing and analysing data by 50% to 90%, allowing companies to have an enterprise-scale analysis of data and extract intelligence from network packet capture.