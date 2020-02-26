Vela’s Metro Wins Best Options Trading Platform - Recognized For Excellence In Trading Support And Technology In The Fund Intelligence Tech & WSL Awards 2020

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced that it was named Best Options Trading Platform for its Metro product at the Fund Intelligence Tech and WSL Awards 2020 at a ceremony held last night in New York.
The Fund Intelligence Tech and WSL Awards recognize providers who cater to asset managers and institutional traders, and who have demonstrated a commitment to and delivery of exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months. Firms are putting a huge amount of effort and resource into their trading support and the awards are testament to each providers’ dedication for excellence.
Vela’s options trading platform, Metro, is a high-performance, server-based system supporting automated, algorithmic and click trading strategies that underpin buy- and sell-side trading requirements. Offering a complete solution for options pricing, execution, and risk management, Metro provides traders with access to all major US and European options markets, as well as recently-added Indian markets, on a single platform.
“We are delighted to award the team at Vela with Best Options Trading Platform for their Metro product,” said Paul McMillan, Fund Intelligence Managing Editor. Adding “Metro’s continued success is a testament to its degree of customization and usability, attributes that are becoming ever more essential for firms servicing the asset management space. Winning one of these competitive and highly-valued awards demonstrates the strength of their offering and understanding of trading requirements.”
Ollie Cadman, Chief Product Officer at Vela, commented, “Metro has been the top choice for options traders for nearly 15 years so we’re very proud to continue this momentum of success by winning this award for Best Options Trading Platform. This win demonstrates the ongoing dedication, service and efforts of the whole Metro team at Vela.” He continued, “We continue to invest in new features and functionality for Metro to allow clients to quickly and easily refine and adapt their trading strategies to ever-changing market conditions. This includes expansion of our Metro APIs for programmatic access and downstream integration. Thank you to the Fund Intelligence judging panel for this recognition and especially our loyal clients who provide us with the feedback we need to constantly improve our products.”
Metro is also integrated with Vela’s other award-winning services, SuperFeed market data feed and the DMA Platform, delivering expanded market data coverage and risk management capabilities respectively.