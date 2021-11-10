Veganz Group AG New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale Segment

Veganz Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2) has been listed in the segment Scale on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €86.90. The issue price was €87.00.
The IPO was accompanied by M.M.Warburg and Quirin Private Bank. M.M.Warburg acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.
According to its own information, Veganz Group AG is a supplier of purely plant-based food products. The company is based in Berlin and employs around 100 people. Last year, Veganz achieved a revenue of around €27 million.